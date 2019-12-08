

Vilimantas Stanislovas Vaitas

CDR, USNR, (rET.) (Age 84)



Of Fairfax, VA, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Vil was a beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who served with honor in the Navy both in active duty and as a civilian. He is survived by his wife Virginia, son Vilimantas (Janet) Vaitas Jr., and daughter V. Ruth (William) Russell. He was a proud grandfather to Amanda (Edward), Victoria (William), Stan (Justine), Timothy (Arielle), and Jeremy, and great-grandfather to Lillian, Annabelle, Liam and Logan. Vil is also survived by two nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Otonas.

Vil was born in Klaipeda, Lithuania on December 16, 1934. He and his family immigrated to the US in 1949. He attended Tufts University where he earned a degree in civil engineering. He earned his master's degree in economics from Michigan State University in 1964.

The family will receive friends at the Money & King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Avenue, Vienna, VA 22180 on Sunday, December 15 from 4 to 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Old Post Chapel at Fort Myer on Monday, December 16 at 10:45 a.m., immediately followed by interment at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the or to Vitas Hospice Healthcare.