VINA SMITH July 8,1920 ~ February 13, 2019 Vina Smith drifted peacefully into God's hands on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at her home in Capitol Heights, Maryland with her daughters, Delores and Geraldine at her bedside. Born Vina Mae Tyson in Tarboro, N.C. to John Henry and Carolina Turner Tyson. She married Jesse Brown (deceased) and they had three children: Delores Hudson, Geraldine Howard and Jesse Curtis Brown (deceased). A second marriage to Harry Smith ended in divorce. She worked at Washington Hospital Center (WHC) from 1970 until her retirement in 1986. During that period, she was a senior lab assistant in the cardiac catheterization laboratory and was affectionately called the "Mother of the cath lab". Upon her retirement in 1986, the director of the cath lab wrote, "...Ms. Smith was of fundamental importance to the operation of the lab. Her responsibilities were critical to the daily operation of the lab and she met those responsibilities completely, effectively and with excellent spirit. She made life in a hectic cardiac lab very bearable..." After retiring from WHC, she worked for Home Health Partners as a home health aide until retirement in 2007. That agency praised her devotion to her clients and performance of her duties with the highest standards of decorum, responsibility and reliability. In addition to her daughters, she is survived by siblings, John Henry Tyson, Jr., Joe Nathan Tyson, Estella Tyson Bell and Annie Tyson Staton. Preceding her in death are siblings Arthur Cooper, Rev. David Arthur Tyson, Sr., Russell Bea Tyson, Sr., William Clifton Tyson, Charlie Mack Tyson, Rev. Jesse Walter Tyson, Rev. Clarence Lee Tyson, Sr., Robert Tyson, Elijah Howard, Robert Hopkins, Rev. Mary Louise Billups and Mamie Lee Staton. She is survived also by grandchildren Donald Howard,Jr. (Youlodeh); Michael Pryor, Sr. (Cheryl); Wanda Swann and Keisha Ramsey. Great grand children, Michael Pryor, Jr. (Ashley), and Carly Pryor. Stevie (Prinion),Swann, Brandon (Taneesha) Swann, Dekotee (Carmen) Howard, and great great grandchildren, Kayden Howard, Samiya and Gabriella Pryor; Kelvin, Krishstran, Kari, Samara , Elijah and Ethan Swann and, a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, February 27 , 2019 at Israel Baptist Church, 1251 Saratoga Avenue, NE, Washington, DC 20018. Visitation 10 a.m. and Service at 11 a.m.

