VINCE TAYLOR

VINCE SHARINGTON TAYLOR

On Wednesday, June 26, 2019 Vince Sharington Taylor of Beltsville, Maryland entered into eternal life; loving husband of Beverly Taylor, devoted father of Kiauna Taylor, three stepchildren, Kizzie (Demetrius) Reed, LeRoy (Michelle) White, and Jerome White. Also survived by two grandchildren, Kaiden and Kassidy Taylor, four step grandchildren, Damia Barnes, Jamirah Reed, Ariana and Josiah White, one brother Jonathan Taylor, two sisters, Shaune (William) Powell and Francine (LA) Dent, his stepfather George Scarborough Sr, step brother, George Scarborough, Jr., many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Eleanor Taylor. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 8 from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10 a.m. at Fort Foote Baptist Church, 8310 Fort Foote Road, Ft. Washington, MD. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on July 6, 2019
