

Vincent R. Aceto "Jim" (Age 87)

Passed away on November 1, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1933 in Everett, Massachusetts, to the late Vincenzo James and Anna (Née Trabucco) Aceto. He was a graduate of Northeastern University ROTC and proudly served as an officer in the US Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He is predeceased by his first wife, Magdalen "Madge" Aceto, sister Georgianna D'Alelio, and great-grandson Collin Feeney. He is survived by his second wife, Dr Gerry Grant-Aceto; daughter, Deborah (Larry) Aceto-Milton, their sons, Jason and Nathon; son H. John (Lennie) Aceto and their children Aja (daughter Kai), Lauren (son Hunter) and Robert; and son, Jimmy Aceto and his daughter Katie (Patrick) Feeney. Gerry's daughter Natalie (Gregory) Sharpe and son Alfred Jr. (Cynthia) Grant and their families also mourn his loss. A funeral mass will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 6720 Union Mill Rd., Clifton VA 20124, on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 1 p.m., with entombment to follow at Fairfax Memorial Park, 9900 Braddock Rd., Fairfax VA 22032.



