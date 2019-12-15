The Washington Post

VINCENT ARCIDIACONO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT ARCIDIACONO.
Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Vincent Innocenzio Arcidiacono  
(Age 57)  

On Friday, December 13, 2019, of Lothian, MD. Beloved father of Anna Arcidiacono (Stephen Griffin) and Blake Arcidiacono; son of Carmela and the late Giuseppe Arcidiacono; brother of Alfio (Judith) Arcidiacono; uncle of Amanda and Ashley. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Monday, December 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, December 17, at 10 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.