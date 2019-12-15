Vincent Innocenzio Arcidiacono
(Age 57)
On Friday, December 13, 2019, of Lothian, MD. Beloved father of Anna Arcidiacono (Stephen Griffin) and Blake Arcidiacono; son of Carmela and the late Giuseppe Arcidiacono; brother of Alfio (Judith) Arcidiacono; uncle of Amanda and Ashley. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Monday, December 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Tuesday, December 17, at 10 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.