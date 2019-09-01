The Washington Post

VINCENT CARTER (1961 - 2019)
  • "I had the pleasure of meeting VC 37 years ago. We were good..."
  • "Vincent, affectionally know as Vinny, was a great guy! He..."
    - Ingrid Gavin-Parks
  • "On behalf of the F.W. Ballou Senior High School, Class of..."
    - Yolanda Tillman
  • "On behalf of the F.W. Ballou Senior High School, Class of..."
  • "R.I.P, my Brother! "
    - Carlos Reyes
Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A.
Two Locations
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD
20601
(301)-632-6624
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
3800 Ely Place SE
Washington, DC
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church
3800 Ely Place SE
Washington, DC
Vincent Douglas Carter  

On Sunday, August 18, 2019 Vincent Douglas Carter a DC native departed this earthly existence to be with his Lord. Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his life partner, Selina Swales, daughter, Lauren Carter and son, Douglas Carter. Also survived by three brothers, three sisters, one granddaughter and a host of other family members, friends and co-workers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Place SE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 1, 2019
Waldorf and Mechanicsville, MD   (301) 632-6624
