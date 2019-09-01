Vincent Douglas Carter
On Sunday, August 18, 2019 Vincent Douglas Carter a DC native departed this earthly existence to be with his Lord. Predeceased by his parents, he is survived by his life partner, Selina Swales, daughter, Lauren Carter and son, Douglas Carter. Also survived by three brothers, three sisters, one granddaughter and a host of other family members, friends and co-workers. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 3800 Ely Place SE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.