

Vincent J. Caruso "Sonny"



Vincent "Sonny" Caruso, 84, who has been a Virginia resident for 46 years, passed away from pancreatic cancer on December 13, 2019, surrounded by his family at the home he designed.

Vince was born on May 23,1935, in Brooklyn, New York and moved to the Washington, DC area in 1937. After attending Gonzaga College High School, he received an economic degree from Georgetown University and later achieved his MBA from San Diego State University. Sonny was an officer in the Air Force for 20 years as a Command Pilot, receiving a Distinguished Flying Cross, was a Vietnam veteran and then became a Navy defense contractor before retiring in 1999. He enjoyed and excelled during his weekly tennis matches, golf outings and poker nights. He loved his volunteer work with Blessed Sacrament Church, teaching CCD and coaching tennis, and cherished his time swimming and relaxing on the beach in Florida. Vince Caruso was a remarkable man intelligent, generous, handsome, funny, kind, affectionate, loyal and deeply devoted to his family and his faith. He was the most loving and caring husband, brother, father, and grandfather anyone could hope to have in their life. Sonny met his wife Maureen when they were teenagers and spent 67 years together, living in Europe while in the Air Force, traveling extensively overseas, and raising their three children.

Beloved husband and father, Vince was preceded in death by his son Stephen, and is survived by his wife, Maureen, his son John of McLean, VA, his daughter Teresa of San Diego, CA, his grandson Christian of McLean, VA and his sister Mary of Gilbert, AZ.

"Like stars outshine the darkest night, love outlasts a single lifetime". Vince's loss is beyond measure. Arrivederci until we meet again in God's holy presence. We love you and will miss you forever.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Everly Wheatley Funeral Home in Alexandria, VA. Visitation will take place at Everly Wheatley on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 between 6 and 9 p.m. with a rosary prayer. A funeral mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Alexandria, VA on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton MD.