The Washington Post

VINCENT COATES Jr. (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Families and Staff of Egan-Ryan Funeral Home
Service Information
Egan-Ryan Funeral Service - Central Chapel
403 East Broad Street
Columbus, OH
43215
(614)-221-6665
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel
2320 Airport Dr.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel
2320 Airport Dr.
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VINCENT J. COATES, JR. (Age 89)  

On Friday, December 20, 2019 at Mohun Health Care Center, Columbus, Ohio. Retired Deacon from the Arch Diocese of Washington, DC and Fall River, MA. Veteran U.S. Army. Vice President of Government Relations with AVCO Research Laboratory, and Founding partner with Kimmitt, Coates, McCarthy Consulting Firm. Preceded in death by loving wife of 50 years, Jane Russell Coates. Survived by children, Sister Ellen A. Coates and Vincent J. Coates, III; brother, George O. Coates (Mary); sisters-in-law, Patricia H. Coates and Rosemary (Neal) Kenny; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Madeline and Brendan Coates; many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the Dominican Sisters of Peace Motherhouse Chapel, 2320 Airport Dr. on Thursday, January 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. where the Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, January 3 at 9 a.m. Private family burial later in Washington, DC. Friends who wish may contribute in his memory to Mohun Health Care Center, 2340 Airport Dr., Cols. Ohio 43219. Visit www.egan-ryan.com for condolences. Arrangements by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 E. BROAD ST.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.