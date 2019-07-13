

Vincent E. Corvelli Sr.



On Sunday, July 7, 2019, Vincent E. Corvelli, Sr. passed away at the age of 89.

Vince was born on August 11, 1929 in Washington, DC. He married Patricia Ann McInturff and they raised two daughters, Dale and Barbara and a son, Vincent, Jr. He owned the Century Valet Dry Cleaners chain in Washington and was a Master Hatter. He became known nationwide for his talent of cleaning and blocking hats. He was a proud Papa of 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren whom he adored. He was known as a great dancer and a smart dresser. We was greatly loved and will be missed.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 1 p.m. at St. Luke's Episcopal Church located at 6030 Grosvenor Lane Bethesda, MD 20814.