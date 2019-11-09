

Vincent T. De Luca



Of Ashburn, VA passed away on November 6, 2019 at the age of 93.

He was married for 55 years to his beloved Ann Harnage De Luca. He is survived by his children Rosanne De Luca, Michael De Luca, Robert and wife Lisa De Luca, and Mary Ellen and husband Peter McCormick as well as six grandchildren.

Vince was a retired TV Station Manager of WOKR-TV and was extremely proud of his work in support of the hearing-impaired college students at RIT in 1987. WOKR in Rochester, NY was recognized as one of the first TV stations in the U.S. to offer Closed Caption technology under his leadership.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Fairfax Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Capital Caring Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Green Funeral Home.