VINCENT DECARLO
1931 - 2020
Vincent John DeCarlo  
Vincent John DeCarlo, 89, of Potomac Falls, VA, passed away on November 6, 2020, after a long battle with dementia. Born in Stamford, CT on October 28,1931, Vincent was the son of Frank and Josephine Giagnorio DeCarlo. Vincent is survived by his loving wife Lynn, his sister Lucy DeCarlo, his son Christopher (Kathleen), his daughter Susan DeCarlo Fitzgerald (Dick) and grandchildren David Fitzgerald, Mary Jane, John, Michael, Vincent and Catherine DeCarlo. A private Rite of Committal will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery on November 13, 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
