Of South Bethany, DE, passed away on April 25, 2019. Vincent was born and raised in Washington, D.C. He graduated from St. John's College High School and the University of Maryland. He followed in his father's footsteps as a printer during his early career and then joined the Central Intelligence Agency. He served in a variety of positions with the Office of Logistics and retired as the Executive Officer of Logistics in 1989. He was awarded the Intelligence Medal of Merit upon retirement.

Vincent and his late wife Jean raised their family in Rockville and Gaithersburg, MD. After many years of weekend trips to the eastern shore, they purchased a beach house in South Bethany in 1981 and moved there permanently in 2000. Vincent enjoyed boating and was a Washington Nationals fan.

Vincent was predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Jean DeAtley Durkin, in 2007, and an infant son, Vincent Durkin. He also was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Esther Durkin, and brothers James, William, Donald, Charles, Paul, and Robert Durkin. He is survived by daughters Donna Addario (Dan) of New Bern, NC, Sharon Durkin of Bethany Beach, DE, Lora Drewer of Rehoboth Beach, DE, son Paul Durkin (Gretchen) of Middletown, MD, and granddaughters Katie Durkin and Lauren Durkin of Middletown.

The family will receive family and friends on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, DE. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.

