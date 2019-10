Vincent Emory Reed

March 1, 1928 - October 17, 2017



In loving memory of my dear husband. Two year ago today God took you home with him.

God saw that you were weary and there was no cure to be. He gently whispered "Vince" it

Is time to come home with me. We love you and miss you very much.

Rest in peace with God.

Wife - Frances B. Reed

Family and Friends