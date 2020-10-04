Vincent Kelley

Vincent G. Kelley
Our loved one, Vincent Gerard Kelley, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was 59 years old. He was a gentle giant with the heart and soul of a crusader. He was preceded in death by his father, James William Kelley. Survivors include his mother Mary Jane Kelley, brother Bill (sister-in-law Karen), sister Marnie, brother Dave, sister Cathy (Larry), brother Dan (Eileen), sister Teresa Tillman (brother-in-law Mac). He leaves behind two nieces, Heather (Reggie), and Kelley, four nephews: Pat, Matt (Rachel), Sean (Erika), and William, and one grand niece Lizzy. He also leaves behind numerous friends, cousins, aunts and uncles. Vince wanted a party where we swap jokes and share laughs, but that will have to wait. Due to COVID restrictions we will announce details of his service at a later date. Donations can be made in Vincent's memory to aidourveterans.net
, 410-391-8721.www.gaschs.com