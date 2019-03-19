Vincent P. McCarron (Age 95)
Of Ocean View, Delaware, formerly of Washington, DC, passed away surrounded by his loving family, March 5, 2019, in Seaford Delaware. Vince was a native Washingtonian, born April 15, 1923. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy
in WW11. He was one of eight children and grew up in Northeast Washington. Vince was preceded in death by his wife, Betty E. McCarron in 2014, and a son, David J. McCarron. He is survived by two sons and a daughter - Stephen P. McCarron, of Washington DC, Vincent Sean McCarron, of Gaithersburg, MD, and Terri McCarron Lottmann, of Lewes, Delaware and nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was interred with military honors at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware.