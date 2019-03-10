Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT MCDONALD. View Sign



Vincent Thomas McDonald (Age 59)

Of Arlington, VA passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Beloved husband of Natalie C. McDonald and father of Norah E. McDonald and Noelle I. McDonald. Son of Vincent C. McDonald and the late Ann Noel McDonald, brother of Kerry M. D'Ascoli (Gerry), John K. McDonald (Kristin) and the late Stephen B. McDonald. Son-in-law of Patrick and Dolores Clarke, brother-in-law of Kenneth Clarke (Kimberly), Jeffrey Clarke (Melisa). Uncle of Kelsey and Gerry D'Ascoli, Jack and Annie McDonald, Jeremy Clarke (Krystal), Shelby C. Arnett (Kyle), and Rachel and Caroline Clarke. A reception will be held at Cherrydale Baptist Church, 3910 Lorcom Lane Arlington VA 22207 at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Vince's name to Cherrydale Baptist Church. https:// www.cherrydale.org/give/

