

VINCENT THOMAS OLIVERIO

(Age 90)



On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, of Bethany Beach, DE, formerly of Silver Spring, MD, passed peacefully in the home of his son and daughter-in-law. Born in Cleveland, OH in 1928, Vince received his bachelor's and master's degrees in organic chemistry from Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH. Known to his professional colleagues as the quintessential "lab-rat", Vince earned his Ph.D. in oncology from the University of Florida in 1955 and served as a U.S. public health fellow in cancer research. From 1955-1959 he was a project associate in oncology at the McArdle Memorial Laboratory at the University of Wisconsin. In 1959, he joined the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD where he earned a reputation as an internationally renowned and innovative researcher and administrator in the field of experimental and developmental therapeutics in the Division of Cancer Research until his retirement in 1997. Vince is predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Kathleen, and his sister Leona Stoddard. He is survived by his 11 children John (Jennifer), Catherine Huff (Kurt), Mary (Steve), Margaret Konieczka (Quinn), Nancy Farinacci (Dino), Matthew (Kathleen), Patricia Gallorini, Martin (Missy), Joseph (Jeanette), James (Antoinette) and Monica Stewart (Brent), 42 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Anthony. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20901 (Valet Parking) on Friday, November 1 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 11600 Kemp Mill Rd., Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, November 2 at 10 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .