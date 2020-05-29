VINCENT PAUL ASCRIZZI, M.D.
Vincent Paul Ascrizzi, M.D., 55, of Great Falls, VA, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Raised in Saddle River, NJ, Vincent graduated from Don Bosco Preparatory High School in Ramsey, NJ, and received his A.B. and M.D. from Cornell University. He completed his pediatric residency at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC, and joined Reston TownCenter Pediatrics, where he practiced pediatric medicine for 27 years. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Molly Moran Ascrizzi, and daughters Kitty and Michelle, of Great Falls, VA; his mother Rosemarie (Romagnano) Ascrizzi, sister Karen Morgan, and sister Michelle Coviello and her husband Charles, all of Charlotte, NC. Vincent will also be fondly remembered by four nieces, three nephews, and his extended family and friends. He is predeceased by his father, Joseph Ascrizzi. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a future date. www.adamsgreen.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 29, 2020.