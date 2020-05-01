

Vincent J. Roux, M.D.



A well-known, well-respected surgeon and administrator of Howard University Hospital, who was born on April 27, 1937 in New Orleans, LA departed this earth on April 23, 2020. He was a graduate of Xavier University and Howard University School of Medicine. He did his internship and residency at Freedmen's Hospital. He later became Medical Director of Freedmen's Hospital and subsequently Howard University Hospital. He retired as Associate Dean for Administration at Howard University College of Medicine. He was a dedicated physician, mentor and friend to many for over 50 years. Preceded in death by his sister, Joel Neville. He is survived by his wife, Lois Milton Roux; children, Bridgette Collins (Harold), Vincent Roux Jr., Denise Roux (John); grandchildren, Nolan and Austin Collins, Vincent, Monique, Tayler and Amirah Roux, Kendall and Makenzie McDaniel; brother, John Roux Jr.; sister, Bettina Roux; and a host of loving nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given in his name to Xavier University of Louisiana, 1 Drexel Dr., Box 66, New Orleans, LA 70125 or Howard University Medical Alumni Association HUMAA, 1615 M Street, NW, Washington, DC 20036. Online condolences may be made at