VINCENT ANTHONY SHEDLOCK
Vincent "Vince" Anthony Shedlock, 98, of Vienna, VA, passed peacefully at home on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jewell C. Shedlock; father of Linda Neighborgall, James (Donna) Shedlock, Kaye Shedlock (Richard Hasbrouck) and Carol Shedlock (Mark Knight); grandfather of Katie Shedlock, Virginia Knight, Graham Knight, Karen Shedlock and the late Christine Shedlock and brother of Agnes S. Hanchovsky and eight brothers and sisters who predeceased him. Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. West, Vienna, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 11:30 a.m., at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd.,Vienna, VA. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Association of Machinists Scholarship Fund.