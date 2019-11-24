The Washington Post

VINCENT "Vince" SHEDLOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VINCENT "Vince" SHEDLOCK.
Service Information
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Avenue W
Vienna, VA
22180
(703)-938-7440
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Money and King Funeral Home
171 Maple Ave. West
Vienna, VA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Mark Catholic Church
9970 Vale Rd.
Vienna, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VINCENT ANTHONY SHEDLOCK  

Vincent "Vince" Anthony Shedlock, 98, of Vienna, VA, passed peacefully at home on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jewell C. Shedlock; father of Linda Neighborgall, James (Donna) Shedlock, Kaye Shedlock (Richard Hasbrouck) and Carol Shedlock (Mark Knight); grandfather of Katie Shedlock, Virginia Knight, Graham Knight, Karen Shedlock and the late Christine Shedlock and brother of Agnes S. Hanchovsky and eight brothers and sisters who predeceased him. Visitation Monday, November 25, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Money and King Funeral Home, 171 Maple Ave. West, Vienna, VA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, November 26, 11:30 a.m., at St. Mark Catholic Church, 9970 Vale Rd.,Vienna, VA. Interment will follow at National Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Association of Machinists Scholarship Fund. Share a memory with the family at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Vienna, VA   (703) 938-7440
funeral home direction icon