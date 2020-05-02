

Vincent L. Shyblowski (Age 92)



Of York, PA passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020 at York Hospital. Son of the late Leo and Helen (Verbinski) Shyblowski. Preceded in death by his wife, Rita and son, Vincent.

Surviving are his daughter, Marianne Hamilton of Graysonville,MD and two grandsons.

Vincent was a United States Navy Seaman 2 of WWII , came home and worked in the coal mines and later joined and retired from the Police force in Washington, DC; also was a manager for Teltronic Industrial Services. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church Dallastown where he was an extraordinary minister for the sick; served rosary and communion services and Chaplet Divine Mercy services at Country Meadows and also visited the sick.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with a memorial mass at a later date.

Special Thanks to the staff at Misericordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to 314 Good Drive Lancaster PA 17603 or 706 Rothsville Rd #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.

The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., York, PA, is assisting with arrangements.