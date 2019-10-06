VINCENT D'ALONZO TRAVAGLINI
(Age 99)
An accomplished high ranking U.S. Department of Commerce official in international trade, trained as an economist and attorney, decorated WWII
combat veteran, dedicated and attentive son and brother, lifelong venerated friend of sharp mind and intellect, an engaged conversationalist and avid reader, world traveler, boundless and longtime contributor to a multitude of charities, hospitable neighbor, an unassuming yet genuine and caring man, and the picture of courage as one who pushed himself to continue in this life as long as humanly possible not soon ready to surrender, finally took leave of our world after nearly a century on September 18, 2019. Born February 1, 1920 in Philadelphia, PA and raised there, he first moved to the Washington area following his U.S. Army
wartime service in Europe. Vincent lived most of those years in the same home in Alexandria, VA. In his final months, he was lovingly cared for by Leilani and Maribeth Quitoriano, aided indispensably in the preceding period by Ethalyn Seidenberg, who all regarded him as family not the least of whom being Ethalyn's son, Zachary who called him "Grandpa Vince." Immeasurable thanks as well is owed to Diana Whitley and Mary Grant. We will not see his like again. Vincent was predeceased by his mother, Maria D'Alonzo Travaglini and sister, Connie Travaglini. A memorial service for him with final military honors will be held Friday, October 11 at 3 p.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church of Georgetown, 3240 O St. NW in Washington, DC. A reception at the church will follow. He will rest near his mother and sister in the church columbarium. Arrangements by Robert A. Pumphrey Funeral Homes.