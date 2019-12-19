The Washington Post

VIOLA BANKS

Service Information
Robinson Company Funeral Home
1313 6Th St Nw
Washington, DC
20001
(202)-387-5984
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4521 16th Street NW, Washington, DC
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4521 16th Street NW, Washington, DC
Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church, Spotsylvania
Notice
Viola Mercile Banks  

Passed at home on December 11, 2019. She is survived by two devoted sons James L. Banks (Terri) and Franklin Henderson, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild Family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4521 16th Street NW, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Service also on Saturday, December 21 at Zion Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, VA, 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 19, 2019
