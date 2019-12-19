Viola Mercile Banks
Passed at home on December 11, 2019. She is survived by two devoted sons James L. Banks (Terri) and Franklin Henderson, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild Family will receive friends on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Simpson-Hamline United Methodist Church, 4521 16th Street NW, Washington, DC from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Service also on Saturday, December 21 at Zion Baptist Church, Spotsylvania, VA, 10 a.m., Services 11 a.m. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.