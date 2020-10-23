1/1
VIOLA BOWEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share VIOLA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

VIOLA MATHIS BOWEN (Age 102)  
On Thursday, October 15, 2020. Viola is survived by her loving children, daughter, Iris J. Toyer (William); son, James Bowen, Jr.; eight grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. A Walk-Through Visitation 10 a.m. until time of private service,11 a.m, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 623 Florida Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by R.N Horton Funeral Service, Washington DC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Florida Avenue Baptist Church,
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Service
11:00 AM
Florida Avenue Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
R.N. Horton's Funeral Home - Washington
600 Kennedy St. NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 829-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved