VIOLA BOWEN

VIOLA MATHIS BOWEN (Age 102)
On Thursday, October 15, 2020. Viola is survived by her loving children, daughter, Iris J. Toyer (William); son, James Bowen, Jr.; eight grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends. A Walk-Through Visitation 10 a.m. until time of private service,11 a.m, Monday, October 26, 2020 at Florida Avenue Baptist Church, 623 Florida Ave., NW, Washington, DC. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Arrangements by R.N Horton Funeral Service, Washington DC.