

Viola Kulish



Passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020. Survived by her children, Mark and Carol; son-in-law, Robert Harvey; and sister, Joan Ostrowski. Preceded in death by husband, Martin. Born in Jermyn, Pennsylvania, she was graduated from Marywood College in Scranton, interned at Cornell Medical Center, and did post-graduate work at Columbia University. Prior to retiring to raise her children, she was secretary of the New Jersey Dietetic Association and chief dietician at a hospital in New Jersey. Funeral services will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Alexandria, VA, at 12 noon on Thursday, February 20. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Capital Caring Hospice.