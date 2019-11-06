

Viola Smith Livingston



Affectionately known as "Sue," 94, of Waldorf, MD, formerly of Washington, DC and King William County, VA transitioned to eternal rest before the break of dawn on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Born in King William City, VA on June 16, 1925, the youngest and 11th child to a set of twins to the late Thomas Kelly and Lillian Smith.

With distinction, honor, efficiency and proficiency, she served as the New Bethany Baptist Church Clerk / Administrative Assistant for 67 years before retiring from that position in June of 2004.

On the Sabbath Day, she took her spiritual flight to be with her Heavenly Father. She was preceded in death by her childhood sweetheart and beloved husband Thomas; her five brothers Richard, John, Willis, Guy and Randolph; five sisters Ellen, Lottie, Dorothy, Virginia and Amanda. She leaves to Christ her legacy, two loving and devoted daughters, Sandra Livingston-Lewis, Mitchellville, MD and Sharon Diane Livingston, Waldorf, Maryland; a special and dear son-in-law Ricardo Lewis; one niece/daughter Fannie Young; great niece/granddaughter Amanda Sneed (Kareem); sister-in-law Geneva Smith; adopted daughters and granddaughters; nephews, great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and nephews, two great-great-great nephews, cousins and a host of family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., at New Bethany Baptist Church, 1300 10th Street NW, Washington, DC, with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.