

VIOLA ROBINSON EGYPT



Transitioned on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at her home in District Heights, MD. Beloved wife of the late Ivory Lester Egypt, Jr; devoted mother of Kevin (Deborah) and Karen Egypt. Also survived by her grandchildren, Matthew Egypt, her four sisters, Thelma, Beulah, Marjorie, and Pearl, and a host of other relatives and friends. Born to Graham Burnett Robinson and Roberta Brooks Robinson on May 13, 1940. Graduated from Howard University in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Math. Worked for US Postal Service and later taught math at John Philip Sousa Junior High School.

Homegoing celebration on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at her church, First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Road, Landover, MD at 11 a.m.; Viewing 10 a.m.; Arrangements by J B Jenkins Funeral Home.