VIOLA SNYDER
1926 - 2020
Viola Grace Snyder  (Age 94)  
Of Silver Spring, MD, died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hilltop House in Winchester, VA.She was born March 18, 1926 in Hazelton, PA, the daughter of Conrad and Margaret Fritzinger Sandrock. Viola married Leroy Snyder June 30, 1951 in Hazelton, PA. Together they moved to Landover Hills in Prince George's County, MD in 1956. Leroy preceded her in death on July 4, 1990.She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Riverdale, MD for over 40 years where she was active in the choir, children's summer Bible school, and many committees. Viola worked in the cafeteria at Cherry Hill Elementary School in Prince George's County, MD, and Fish and Game Commission in College Park, MD before joining the Maryland Department of Social Services. She retired as the Executive Secretary to the Director, State Social Services in 1988. She was also a foster mother and Girl Scout leader for many years. From 1997 until 2017 she lived at Riderwood Village in Beltsville, MD where she was very active in leading a clown and puppet ministry, manager of the resident yearbook, and teaching various crafting classes. Mrs. Snyder is survived by three children: Leola Snyder of Silver Spring, MD, Brad Snyder of Fulks Run, VA and David Snyder of Glen Bernie, MD. She is also survived by a sister, Marjorie General, eight grandchildren: Jelise Ballon (David), Vanessa Snyder, Bryant Snyder, Heather Poole (Sean), Andrew Snyder (Amanda), Jack Snyder (Amanda), Alex Snyder, and Victoria Snyder, three great-grandchildren: Hannah, Daniel and Olivia Ballon, and many beloved nieces and nephews.Along with her husband Leroy, she is preceded in death by a son, William Snyder, four brothers: Glenmore Sandrock, Harold "Bud' Sandrock, Alfred Sandrock, and Curtis Sandrock, and four sisters: Arletta Heidenreich, Esther Snyder, Beatrice Wagner, and Mildred Sandrock.The family will have a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 662-2523
