VIOLA WATSON
VIOLA BAYLOR WATSON  
On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Viola Baylor Watson of Camp Springs, Maryland went home to be with the Lord. She leaves to cherish her memory one daughter BeLinda Patricia Watson, one son William Albert (Rosalyn) Watson Jr. Also survived by three grandsons Bryan Johnson, Justin and Joshua Watson, three great granddaughters, Ryan Garman, Brielle Johnson and Jordyn Watson, one great grandson Justin Watson Jr, many other relative and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband William A. Watson Sr. Family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Kendall Baptist Church, 3000 Branch Avenue, Hillcrest Heights, Maryland. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. www.wisemanfuneralhome.net  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 27, 2020.
