

Violet E. Van't Veld Johnson "Vicki"



Passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 88 in Braedenton, FL. She was born to Etelvina Emelia Rangel and Willem Van't Veld at Gorgas Hospital, Panama Canal Zone (PCZ). She was the youngest of four children including her sister Ethel van't Veld Oliver, and brothers Hendrik James van't Veld and Cecil William van't Veld. A life-long lover of big band music and an avid jitter bug dancer, she won many dance competitions in her youth. After graduating from Balboa High School, PCZ, Vickie started working with the Department of the Army as a secretary in Panama, Texas and California.

Along with her first Husband, Jack Benefiel (divorced), she worked for the Central Intelligence Agency living in the Far East for many years before returning to the States to live in Wiiliamsburg, VA, and ultimately settling in Falls Church, VA. She retired from the Agency in the early 1980s after more than 30 years of service. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed entertaining, and loved all animals especially dogs. She had owned dogs her entire life and was especially fond of Dachsunds. In retirement she volunteered to assist intellectually disabled adults, and later supported Fairfax Hospital. She moved to Leesburg, VA and Sun City Center, FL in the mid-1990s and became an official "snow bird." She was a sister in the sorority Beta Sigma Phi. She was a devout Roman Catholic with special devotion to the Virgin Mary.

She was preceded in death by her second husband Robert Horning (1984) and third husband Harvey M. Johnson (2007). She is survived by her niece Roberta Oliver Drabyk; nephew-in-law Michael R. Drabyk; great niece Anastasia, and great nephew Alexander. A visitation will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 1102 West Broad St., Falls Church, VA 22046 on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. with the Rosary at 2, and 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Donations may be made to an animal protection organization of your choice. Condolences and fond memories may be offered at