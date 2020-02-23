

Violet Ann Thorsen Mannella



"Honey"

Of Potomac, MD, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Thorsen, who died in 1976, and of Gene Mannella of Boca Raton, FL. Mother of Carol Ann Thorsen Knoblach (Kurt) and Gail Thorsen-Faucett (David); sister of Joseph E. Quinn of Long Beach, NY; stepmother of Mark Mannella, Aimee Beatty, Chris Mannella and Adrian Mannella; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:15 a.m. Interment the following day at Long Island National Cemetery, New York. Memorial contributions may be made in Violet's name to the Regional Institute of Children and Adolescents School, 15000 Broschart Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,