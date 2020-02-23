The Washington Post

VIOLET MANNELLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIOLET MANNELLA.
Service Information
Cole Funeral Services
4110 Aspen Hill Road
Rockville, MD
20853
(301)-871-1444
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Violet Ann Thorsen Mannella  

"Honey"  
Of Potomac, MD, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late George Thorsen, who died in 1976, and of Gene Mannella of Boca Raton, FL. Mother of Carol Ann Thorsen Knoblach (Kurt) and Gail Thorsen-Faucett (David); sister of Joseph E. Quinn of Long Beach, NY; stepmother of Mark Mannella, Aimee Beatty, Chris Mannella and Adrian Mannella; also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at St. Raphael's Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854, where the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:15 a.m. Interment the following day at Long Island National Cemetery, New York. Memorial contributions may be made in Violet's name to the Regional Institute of Children and Adolescents School, 15000 Broschart Rd., Rockville, MD 20850. Arrangements by Cole Funeral Services,

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.