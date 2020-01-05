

VIOLET E. RUTLEDGE (Age 95)



On Monday, December 30, 2019, Violet E. Rutledge of Silver Spring, MD. Loving wife of 55 years to the late Philip J. Rutledge; beloved mother of Phyllis Caldwell (Barry), Janet Rutledge (Norman Fortenberry), Edward Rutledge (Carol), and Trish Ford; dear sister of the late Lillian Wellburn and Eleanor Strutton; cherished grandmother of Hillary, Lauren and Brendan Caldwell, Carter Fortenberry, Jessica Joseph (Yvens) and Lorenzo Ford; great-grandmother of Yara and Yani Joseph. Also survived by nieces, nephews and many who considered her to be like a second mom.

Violet will be remembered as an educator and civic volunteer as PTA President, Booster Club Chair, Political Campaign Volunteer and "creative" neighborhood mom. More recently she chaired the Inter-Faith Committee for the Homeless and Working Poor at Leisure World. Her goal in life was to help others and make the world a better place to live. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions in her name may be made to Leisure World Committee for the Homeless and Working Poor at