

Violet Spiegelberg

Thelma" (Age 100½)



Violet Spiegelberg passed away peacefully on December 17, 2019. Born June 1, 1919, in Louisville KY, Thelma spent her final 14 years in Silver Spring, MD, where she lived with her cherished son and daughter-in-law, Frank Junior and Diane. Thelma led an exciting life. She grew up during the Great Depression and worked in an aircraft factory during WWII where she delivered top-secret orders for pilots of newly-built B-24 Liberator bombers. Following the war, she spent the next 20 years as an Army wife with postings in Occupied Japan, the Panama Canal Zone, and five states. Her marriage ended in divorce but kicked off a subsequent 40+ year career beginning in Biloxi MS that included such diverse occupations as professional model, portrait-photographer, fashion sales, and florist. Following a move to Fort Myers, FL to care for her parents, Thelma retired as lead sales-clerk for the Sears Auto Center at age 84. In addition to her son and daughter-in-law, she is survived by her darling grandchildren, Sarah Thom of Frederick MD and Michael Spiegelberg, of Harpers Ferry, WV, and her precious great-grandchildren, Jane and Colton Spiegelberg, and Riley Thom. Private services will be held in Fort Myers, where she will be interred next to her beloved parents.