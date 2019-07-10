The Washington Post

Virgia Page

J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
9:45 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of North Brentwood
4000 Wallace Rd
North Brentwood, MD
VIRGIA R. PAGE  
(Age 83)  

Went home to be the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019 born in Dillon, South Carolina, current resident of Bowie, MD. Survived by daughter, Dorothy (Wallace) Page Proctor; son, Johnny (Carolyn) Page Sr.; sister, Annettte McNair; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, 4000 Wallace Rd., North Brentwood, MD. Visitation 9:45 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Arrangements J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on July 10, 2019
