VIRGIA R. PAGE
(Age 83)
Went home to be the Lord Thursday, July 4, 2019 born in Dillon, South Carolina, current resident of Bowie, MD. Survived by daughter, Dorothy (Wallace) Page Proctor; son, Johnny (Carolyn) Page Sr.; sister, Annettte McNair; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends. Homegoing celebration Friday, July 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of North Brentwood, 4000 Wallace Rd., North Brentwood, MD. Visitation 9:45 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Arrangements J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home.