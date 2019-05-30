The Washington Post

VIRGIE PRATHER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGIE PRATHER.
Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
19615 Goshen Rd
Gaithersburg, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Goshen United Methodist Church
19615 Goshen Rd
Gaithersburg, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

VIRGIE E. PRATHER (Age 93)  

Peacefully on May 22, 2019 into the arms of our Lord. Beloved wife of the late Stanley C. Prather, Sr. Survived by her children, Dorita McKinney (Dwight), Sylvia Smith, Denise and Michael Prather; brother Richard Stewart, 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. In the care of SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME P.A.

Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.