VIRGIE E. PRATHER (Age 93)
Peacefully on May 22, 2019 into the arms of our Lord. Beloved wife of the late Stanley C. Prather, Sr. Survived by her children, Dorita McKinney (Dwight), Sylvia Smith
, Denise and Michael Prather; brother Richard Stewart, 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, June 1, 2019, 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Goshen United Methodist Church, 19615 Goshen Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879. In the care of SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME P.A.