VIRGIL CLICK



VIRGIL EDWARD CLICK (Age 93)

Passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. A longtime resident of Clinton, MD. Former owner of Virgil's Sunoco Station in Suitland, MD. Virgil was born January 10, 1927, in Mt. Jackson, Shenandoah County, VA. Son of the late William Click, Sr. and Martha Jordan Click. Survived by his wife, Barbara Click; son, Michael Click of Clinton, MD; daughter, Bernidine Click of Mt. Jackson, VA; stepdaughters, Joyce Long of California, MD, Janet (Joseph) Garrett of Brooms Island, MD; seven grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, six sisters and two brothers. Graveside services were held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Hudsons Crossroads Community Cemetery, Mt. Jackson, VA.



