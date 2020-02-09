

VIRGIL OTTO MEYER



Born on January 2, 1929, passed away at home on February 1, 2020. Virgil was born in Canton, OH to the late Otto Gabriel Meyer and Esther Schario Meyer.

He was married to Sally Ann Jurliss for 48 years until her sudden death in 2001. Virgil is predeceased by his son William. He is survived by his sons, Kent (Anne) and Stephen and four grandchildren, Benjamin, Catherine, Joseph and Zachary. He had four siblings, Cletus (deceased), Martha Zwick, Gerald, and Charles.

Virgil was raised in Canton and other communities in Stark County, Ohio. He graduated from McKinley High School in 1946, where he was a member of the State High School Championship Swim Team. In 1948, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force . He was based at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL until his discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1952. Virgil worked for the Federal government as a draftsman from 1962 to 1991 at the Warrenton Training Center in Virginia. After retirement, he volunteered at Fair Oaks Hospital in Fairfax, VA from 1991 until his passing.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Chantilly, VA on February 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with internment immediately following at Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Inova Health Foundation, Fair Oaks Hospital at: