The Washington Post

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late James B. Caffrey; mother of Christopher J. (Natalia) Caffrey and the late Clayton J. (Patricia) Caffrey; grandmother of Kate, Kevin, Mitchell, Jennifer and Shannon; sister of June Mangan and the late Richard Hohf. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD (Valet Parking) Sunday, August 25, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., where a Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 26 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 22, 2019
