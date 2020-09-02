Virginia C Karl
Falls Church, VA. - Virginia C. Karl, a long-time resident of Arlington, died peacefully in her sleep on the August 18, 2020 at Goodwin House, Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church.Born October 3, 1916 in Boston, MA, Virginia graduated from the Boston Girls Latin School and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Simmons College in 1938. She continued her education at the University of Chicago, where she received her Master's degree in Social Work in 1940. It was in Chicago where she met Ernest Karl; they moved to Arlington and were married in 1944. For the next 45 years, both the Karls were fixtures of the Arlington community until Ernie's passing in 1989. For more than 30 years, Virginia had a very successful career in her chosen profession as a social worker at the Veterans Administration. At the time of her retirement in 1974, she was Chief of the Manpower and Staffing Division. Upon retirement she received the Distinguished Career Certificate from the Administrator of Veterans Affairs.For Virginia, "retirement' years did not mean idle years. Virginia travelled the world extensively for more than 35 years. At age 75, she took up competitive ballroom dancing, winning many competitions over the next 15 years. She continued her involvement with the Unitarian Universalist Church of Arlington, supported many students in their educational goals through tutoring and scholarships and continued as an active member of the Arlington Committee of 100. Her contributions and generosity to these institutions was legendary. Virginia loved good food and wine, socializing, building community, going to the theater with family and friends and throwing a great party. She was quick with a quip and always had a smile for everyone she met. If you wish to honor Virginia's memory, please make a donation in her name to Culpepper Garden (https:/culpeppergarden.org/donate/).Funeral arrangements may be found at www.funeralchoices.com
.