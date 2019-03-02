Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA ALLEX.



VIRGINIA CECELIA ALLEX



On March 1, 2019, VIRGINIA ("JEAN") CECELIA ALLEX (nee Miller), age 93. Beloved wife for 59 years to the late David Martin Allex; devoted mother of Vaughn (Denise) of Leesburg, Daniel (Amy) of Frederick, Gail (John) of Boston, and Lynn (Jim) of Olney; proud grandmother of Andrea, Adam (Jackie), Kevin (Marissa), Amanda, Eric (Becca), Andrew, Jessica, Yitzhak, Ashley (John), and Kyle; and loving great-grandmother to Flynn and Ami. Also survived by her cherished big brother, Phil Miller, of Pikesville.

Mrs. Allex grew up in Baltimore, graduating from Western High School in 1943. She relocated to the suburbs of Washington, DC, where she married and worked for the Federal government before devoting herself to raising a family in Wheaton, Maryland. She called Olney her final home, where she lived with her youngest daughter.

A graveside service will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, Virginia. Shiva will be observed in Boston, Massachusetts at the residence of Gail and John and in Frederick, Maryland at the residence of Dan and Amy.