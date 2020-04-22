The Washington Post

VIRGINIA ARNOLDS

Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
VIRGINIA ELIZABETH ARNOLDS  

Virginia Elizabeth Arnolds formerly of Camp Springs MD, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to the late Charlie M. and Eular M. Smith of Emporia, VA. She was the last survivor of five siblings.
Mrs. Arnolds was a teacher par excellence in the District of Columbia public schools for 35 years.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Horizon Funeral Home, 750 Old Brandy Road, Culpeper, VA 22701. Interment will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2020
bullet Smith
