VIRGINIA ELIZABETH ARNOLDS
Virginia Elizabeth Arnolds formerly of Camp Springs MD, entered eternal rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020. She was born to the late Charlie M. and Eular M. Smith
of Emporia, VA. She was the last survivor of five siblings.
Mrs. Arnolds was a teacher par excellence in the District of Columbia public schools for 35 years.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Horizon Funeral Home, 750 Old Brandy Road, Culpeper, VA 22701. Interment will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.