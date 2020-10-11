BANKS VIRGINIA BANKS "Ginny On Friday, October 2, 2020. It is with our deepest regret that we announce the passing of Ginny. Mother of Robert (Latchmin) Banks of Baldwin, NY and the late Richard (Deborah) Banks of Annapolis; Grandmother of Killian Banks also from Baldwin, NY; Aunt to John (Debbie) Manson of Bowie, Stacey Manson of Delaware and Mark (Pam) Townsend of College Park; Sister in Law to Etta Manson also of Delaware. Ginny had been battling Covid for a few weeks and was almost through that when she suffered a stroke at her home and was taken to Doctor's Hospital. She remained there for sixteen days and then was transferred to Waugh Chapel/Genesis nursing facility where she ultimately passed. Ginny was born Virginia Kent Manson in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 18th, 1919 to Minnie Heurd and Robert Garrett Manson. Robert was a Railroad engineer. The family moved to Washington, DC and Ginny attended Eastern High School where she graduated in 1936. She subsequently went to the Washington School for Secretaries where she became proficient in typing and shorthand. Ginny started out as a Kelly Girl working different assignments all over the Washington area but ultimately took her first full-time government position with the FDIC. From there she left and took a position with the National Defense Commission (War Production Board). shortly thereafter, she worked with the DOD (US Engineering Corp), and was stationed in Bermuda during the second world war. Ginny married her first husband Robert in Bermuda and took his last name Glenn. After the war, Ginny worked for the Alien Property Custodians in New York City. She separated from her husband and moved back to Washington, DC. She soon accepted an assignment with the State Department in Montevideo Uruguay workingfor the ambassador, Christian Ravndal. She met Walter Banks, a Uruguayan businessman at an embassy function, and married him shortly thereafter. She left government service to raise two children in Uruguay but remained active in the ex-pat community. Running the embassy thrift shop for charity and actively involved in the American Women's Club. She later separated from her husband and returned to the United States with her two children. Ginny went back to government work at the department of Health Education and Welfare and Office of Management and Budget. She later transferred to the Central Intelligence Agency as director Frank Carlucci's Administrative Assistant for many years. Ginny finished her career with the Pentagon and retired in 1985. Throughout her life Ginny has always been hardworking, dependable, generous, helpful, and kind. She held on to her independence until the very end and was lucky to have the wonderful support of family and friends that allowed her to stay in her home in College Park for over fifty years. Ginny has always had a remarkable sense of humor which she used to reckless abandon. She loved music and was always singing, whistling, or humming at different stages of her life. No matter what was going on she was always of good cheer and that reflected on everyone that had the good fortune to spend time with her. She will be sorely missed by all. The family has elected to not have a formal funeral service at this time but reserves the right to have a Memorial at some post-Covid date as well as a 101st birthday party in Ginny's honor. Please stay in touch with the family if you wish to be included. In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations for the College Park Food Bank. Care of the Church of the Nazarene, 9704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD. 20740 (301) 345-4616.In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations for the College Park Food Bank. Care of the Church of the Nazarene, 9704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD. 20740 (301) 345-4616.



