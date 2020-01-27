Virginia T. Battle
October 17, 1922 - January 18, 2020
Ginny, as she was affectionately known, passed on to glory at 1:44 a.m. on the morning of January 18, 2020. She is survived by her children, Lyals Battle, Janilee Lawrence and Glen Battle; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Rockville, MD on February 3, 2020. The viewing will be held at 8:30 a.m.. The Celebration of Life will follow at 10:30 a.m. Flowers should be sent to the Snowden Funeral Home, 246 N. Washington St., Rockville, MD 20850.