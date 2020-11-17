Virginia Bertram
Virginia Bertram of Oakton, VA., died of natural causes on November 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 70 years to the late Clarence Bertram; devoted mother to Russell Eugene Bertram of Oakton, VA, and Mary Elin Tauss (Brian) of Rixeyville, VA; grandmother of Virginia Momirovic (Dejan) and Elin Reuben (Daniel); her nephews, Christopher Sugalski and Mark Sugalski, and her niece, Julie Andrews; her dog Belle will miss her, and countless friends. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to the Humane Society or to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter FFCAS, PO Box 2321, Centreville, VA 20122 or donate online at www.FFCAS.org
