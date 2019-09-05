

VIRGINIA ANN BOURNE (Age 77)



On Saturday August 31, 2019 Ginny was called to heaven after a valiant fight with Parkinson's and reunited with the love of her life Gene Bourne. Ginny is survived by her loving children Ray (Carolyn), Tim (Sheri), and Kim (Billy). Her cherished grandchildren Kegan, Maura, Kayla, and Mason. Her wonderful sister and caregiver Jeanette who never left her side from the first day that she needed help. A devoted friend Ruby Yuma, who helped Jeanette and cared for Ginny, as she would have for her own mother.Together they made her final time as pleasant and comfortable as possible. Her sweetheart and longtime companion Bob Mackinnon and her sister-in-law Debbie (Phil) Donahue, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and friends. Ginny worked for the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers for 30 years and she supported many causes throughout her life, if not all that asked. In lieu of flowers, which she also loved, we request that donations be made in her name to: Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018, St. Bernard's Church, 5700 Saint Bernard Dr., Riverdale, MD 20737, or your choice of any foundation or shelter that is kind to animals. Friends and family may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Friday September 6 from 3 p.m. until the service at 4 p.m.