The Washington Post

VIRGINIA BURNS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA BURNS.
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1636 East Capitol Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church
1636 East Capitol Street, NE
Washington, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Virginia Sydney Burns  
(Age 94)  

On July 4, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD peacefully received her wings. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Raymond Burns, Jr., one sister, two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Her service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 East Capitol Street, NE, Washington, DC 20003. Viewing at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.