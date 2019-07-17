Virginia Sydney Burns
(Age 94)
On July 4, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD peacefully received her wings. She leaves to cherish her memory one son, Raymond Burns, Jr., one sister, two daughters-in-law, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Her service will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 1636 East Capitol Street, NE, Washington, DC 20003. Viewing at 10 a.m. and the service will start at 11 a.m. Interment Maryland National Memorial Park, Laurel, MD.