

VIRGINIA WILHELM CANNON



On April 20, 2019, Virginia Cannon fell asleep in the arms of Jesus. She was born September 17, 1927 to Harry Hunter Wilhelm and Kathryn (Bromley) Wilhelm in Washington D.C. and was pre-deceased by her siblings Harry W. Wilhelm MD and Mary Bruno. Virginia was the widow of W. Robert Cannon and is survived by her children: Kay Sylvester (Steve), Rob (Francine), and Gary (Alicia); eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren - all of whom adored her. Virginia was a native Washingtonian who moved to Annandale in 1954 and became an active member of Annandale United Methodist Church. She had a distinguished career as a staffing specialist with the EPA. A visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home (Springfield, VA) at 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151, May 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.. A funeral service will be held at Annandale United Methodist Church on May 6 at 10 a.m.