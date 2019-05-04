The Washington Post

VIRGINIA CANNON (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for VIRGINIA CANNON.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA
22151
(703)-941-9428
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
5308 Backlick Road
Springfield, VA 22151
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Annandale United Methodist Church
Notice
Send Flowers

 

VIRGINIA WILHELM CANNON  

On April 20, 2019, Virginia Cannon fell asleep in the arms of Jesus. She was born September 17, 1927 to Harry Hunter Wilhelm and Kathryn (Bromley) Wilhelm in Washington D.C. and was pre-deceased by her siblings Harry W. Wilhelm MD and Mary Bruno. Virginia was the widow of W. Robert Cannon and is survived by her children: Kay Sylvester (Steve), Rob (Francine), and Gary (Alicia); eight grandchildren; and two great grandchildren - all of whom adored her. Virginia was a native Washingtonian who moved to Annandale in 1954 and became an active member of Annandale United Methodist Church. She had a distinguished career as a staffing specialist with the EPA. A visitation will be held at Demaine Funeral Home (Springfield, VA) at 5308 Backlick Road, Springfield, VA 22151, May 5 from 3 to 6 p.m.. A funeral service will be held at Annandale United Methodist Church on May 6 at 10 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on May 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Springfield, VA   (703) 941-9428
funeral home direction icon