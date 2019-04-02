VIRGINIA R. CHASTEN
On Monday, March 25, 2019, Virginia Rae Chasten crossed over and entered into eternal peace. She was born in Pender County, North Carolina. Later in life, she met and fell in love with her late husband, Harry Wendell Chasten. Shortly thereafter, they started their young family and moved to Washington, DC. She is survived by all of her four adult children, William B. Chasten, Tonga R. Williams, Castor D. Chasten, and Rickie J. Chasten, Sr.; daughters-in-law, Kim Williams-Chasten and Angie Coleman-Chasten; grandsons, Rickie J. Chasten, II, Travis D. Williams, Mark Williams and Willie Bryant; granddaughters, Kimberly Snyder-Chasten and Vickie Henson; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Kennedy, Rickie III, Derrick, and Victoria; god-daughter, Tracey M. Barbee. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, at Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD from 12:30 p.m. until time of Service at 1:30 p.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery.