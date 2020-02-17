The Washington Post

On Tuesday February 11, 2020, Virginia L. Cooper, formerly of Riverdale, MD, entered into eternal rest. Beloved wife of the late Clarence E. Cooper. Beloved Mother of Phyllis C. Williams, Greg, Joe, Ginny, Chris, and Larry Cooper. Grandmother (Nana) of 10. Great-grandmother of one. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 5205 43rd Ave, Hyattsville, MD. Funeral Mass at St. Jerome's Catholic Church on Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. with interment to follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Contributions in lieu of flowers to Children's Hospital of Washington, DC or the .
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 17, 2020
